By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Mar: A digital charity concert for Chamoli catastrophe victims was organized on 15 February in Mussoorie by Singer Jubin Nautiyal. This was witnessed by more than 2.5 lakh people, and a fund of 13 lakh 91 thousand 111 rupees were collected by Jubin. Today, Jubin formally presented the a cheque of the above amount to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.