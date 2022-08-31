Junior Football Tournament begins at Doon School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Aug: The Doon School is holding the Junior Football Tournament from 29 August to 2 September. It will be played on league-cum-knock out format.

The participating teams are Welham Boys’ School, Shri Ram Centennial School, Doon Heritage School, SelaQui International School, Cambrian Hall, Grace Academy, Tula’s International School, and The Doon School.

The first day saw some exciting moments. The host school defeated Selaqui International School by 7-0 with Luksh (3 goals); Hridhaan (2 goals); Jai Rana (2 goals) as the lead scorers. In other matches, Doon Heritage School, Cambrian Hall and Welham Boys also emerged winners on Day One.