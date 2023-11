By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Nov: The Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Debate and Essay Competitions were held today at Modern Doon Library, here. School children from various leading schools participated in both the competitions. Winners of the debate and the essay competitions will be handed over awards by Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud during the Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture function to be held at FRI Convocation Hall, here. on 2 December.