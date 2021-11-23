Justice MSA Siddiqui’s book launched at IICC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: Jamia National Foundation organised a programme for the launch of a book written by Justice MSA Siddiqui at IICC, New Delhi.

Justice MSA Siddiqui, former Chairman, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, and ex-Registrar General, Supreme Court of India, has authored a book titled ‘Dastak’. This book contains his observations, landmark orders and insightful articles on Hindu-Muslim Unity and National Integration.

Dr S Farooq congratulated Justice MSA Siddiqui at the launch.

Present on the dais was Mirza Qamrul Hasan Beg, Sirajuddin Qureshi, Justice MSA Siddiqui, Dr Najma Akhtar, VC, JMI University, Indresh Kumar, Dr S Farooq and Dr Shahid Akhtar.

Mirza Qamarul Hasan Beg, Secretary, Jamia National Foundation, proposed the vote of thanks.