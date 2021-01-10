Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia sworn-in as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

GAUHATI, 10 Jan: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, former Senior Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, today, by Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice (Acting), on behalf of the Governor of Assam.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Dhulia assumed charge of his office and interacted with the Judges and Officers of the Registry.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was born on 10 August, 1960. He did his schooling from Dehradun, Allahabad and Lucknow, and graduated from Allahabad University in 1981. After that, he completed his Masters in Modern History in 1983 and LLB in 1986. He initially practiced on the Civil and Constitutional side before the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. Later, he shifted his practice to the newly created High Court of the State of Uttarakhand, at Nainital, where he was appointed as the first Chief Standing Counsel of the Government and, later, as Additional Advocate General, and was designated as Senior Advocate in June, 2004.

Justice Dhulia was elevated as a permanent Judge of Uttarakhand High Court on 1 November, 2008.

Today’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister and Law Minister of Assam, Judges of the Gauhati High Court, Advocate General of Assam and Nagaland and a host of other dignitaries.

Sudhanshu Dhulia’s mother Sumitra Dhulia, brothers Himanshu and Tigmanshu with other family members were present on this occasion.