Justice Vipin Sanghi to be Chief Justice of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Justice Vipin Sanghi, who is currently acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, is among the five High Court judges whose names have been recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of various High Courts. Justice Sanghi’s name has been recommended for elevation as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. The recommendation was made by the Supreme Court Collegium, today, which has also recommended transfer of one chief justice.

The collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court’s Justice Vipin Sanghi as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand. It also recommended elevation of two judges from Bombay High Court, Justices Amjad A Sayed and SS Shinde as Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice, and Rajasthan Chief Justice, respectively. The Collegium also recommended the elevation of Gujarat High Court judge Rashmin M Chhaya as Guwahati Chief Justice. Telangana High Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan has been recommended as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Justice Bhuyan’s parent High Court is Guwahati. Besides, Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma has been recommended for a transfer to the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and comprising senior-most judges Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao as its members has made these recommendations.

Justice Sanghi, recommended as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, was born on 27 October, 1961, in Nagpur. He shifted with his family from Nagpur to Delhi in the year 1965 and passed out from Delhi Public School, Delhi, in the year 1980. After doing BSc Mathematics (Hons) from Delhi University in the year 1983 and completing LLB course at the Law Faculty from University of Delhi, he started practicing law in Delhi. He is a third generation lawyer in his family, the first one being his grandfather, the late V K Sanghi, and his father, the late GL Sanghi, Senior Advocate.

He initially worked with leading advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi before being appointed as a Central Government Panel Advocate during 1990-91. He was also appointed as Central Government Panel Lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. He also worked as a Counsel for the MC Jain Commission of Enquiry. He was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from 29 May, 2006 and confirmed as a Judge on 11 February, 2008. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 13 March this year.