Jyotica Tangri shoots music video at GEHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: The promotional music video shoot for Jyotica Tangri’s new song, ‘Vehem Ho Gaya’, featuring rapper and music producer Akkhi, was shot at Graphic Era Hill University this Sunday. It has been directed by Jot Sohal.

The spectacle attracted many on-campus viewers and gave the opportunity to artists from all around the city to feature in the video.

Jyotica is famously known for her debut on ‘Voice India 2016’, and has not looked back since. She has released many songs such as ‘Pallo Latke’, ‘Mungda’, ‘Ishq de Fanniyar’, ‘Gallan Kardi’ and many more.

Ankur has been recently releasing his singles such as ‘Akkhan Teriyan’ and ‘Tamasha’ on Zee Music. He has an upcoming collaboration with Sonu Kakkar alongside many more to feature in films.

When asked about her experience in Doon,

Jyotica said she was super excited about shooting her lovely song. The people of Dehradun had been very nice and hospitable. She added, “The shoot makes me nostalgic and brings back old memories from when I was in college…”

Kicking off at six in the morning till eight at night, the shoot day was their last in Dehradun.

Akkhi shot his last song, ‘Akkhan Teriyan’, in Doon some months ago. He is in love with the city so much that he shot his song with Jyotica Tangri, here, today. In future, also, he wishes to shoot as many songs as possible in Dehradun.