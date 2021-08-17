Kaanton pe chalke Milenge saaye bahaar ke…

Five-day week in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Aug: On the 14th Foundation day of Graphic Era Deemed University, stalwarts of the technical world were seen in their new avatar. Dr. Kamal Ghanshala and Rakhee Ghanshala stunned the audience by singing songs like “O rahi O rahi, ruk jana nahi tu kabhi haar ke…”

With this song Dr. Ghanshala motivated the audience and was applauded for his performance.

Prof. (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President Graphic Era Group changed the conventional observance of foundation day traditions and gave more importance to songs rather than his address. With his first song “Ruk jana nahi tu kabhi haarr ke, Katon pe chalke milenge saye bahaar ke..” Dr. Ghanshala expressed the journey of Graphic Era Group.

With the applaud and request from the audience for next performance Dr. Ghanshala along with his wife Rakhee Ghanshala, who was seen performing for the first time sang, “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai, maujo ki rawani hai, Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi, teri meri kahani hai..” Faculty and Staff members of the university appreciated the performance of these stalwarts of technical and educational world with standing ovation.

On this occasion Prof.(Dr) Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group announced that classes in Graphic Era will run for five days and one day will be kept for research and resolving student related queries. He said that Graphic Era has no competition in the state and has competition with few organisations in North India. He further added that the race is really tight and we have to become more responsive, responsible, open minded and far sighted and gear up for harder competition to achieve our professional and personal goals.

Dr Ghanshala and Senior Office-bearer of Graphic Era Educational Group Rakhee Ghanshala cut a huge cake to mark the occasion which was organised in B.Tech Auditorium of Graphic Era Deemed to be University.

A two minute silence was observed and tribute paid to the first employee of Graphic Era, Chait Singh Bhandari, HOD, Humanities, Prof. Dr Raj Dhar and HOD, IT Dr Manish Mahajan who succumbed to Corona earlier this year.

Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Prof Dr R C Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Registrar Omkar Nath Pandit, Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, HODs and faculty members remained present on this occasion.

Sahib Sablok convened the event.