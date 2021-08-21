Kabir Bedi in a confab with Booknerds

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Aug: Booknerds, a literary startup based out of Dehradun organized a live session with celebrated international actor, Kabir Bedi, who engaged in a hearty one-on-one with co-founder, Booknerds, Rohan Raj.

Bedi, with a career spanning three continents, is best known for his work in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and blockbuster Khoon Bhari Maang, while far from home, he starred in a popular Italian TV mini series, Sandokan and the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.

During the podcast featuring Kabir’s autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of An Actor’ published by Westland Books-An Amazon Company, he got candid as he shared some noteworthy anecdotes that made his life ‘extraordinary’, both on and off the stage. The session kicked-off with Kabir speaking about his much-sought interview with The Beatles while working at All India Radio.

He got brutally honest about parenting a schizophrenic son, his fanboy moment on meeting Audrey Hepburn in Rome, and the bankruptcy in America after his success in Europe. What took him to ‘resurrect his career from the ruins’ is recounted at large in the book.

He signed off with a promise to come back in his literary avatar as he has many more stories to tell.