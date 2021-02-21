Kabir Bedi to publish memoir with Westland Publications

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 21 Feb: Iconic actor Kabir Bedi will publish his autobiography – Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor – with Westland Publications (an Amazon Company) in April 2021.

The book will take readers through the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his relationships, including marriage and divorce, why his beliefs have changed, and his exciting days in film, television and theatre, in India, Europe and Hollywood.

It is the story of a middle-class boy from Delhi who met with extraordinary successes as well as heart-wrenching setbacks. This is the compelling memoir of a man who holds nothing back, in love or in storytelling.

Commenting on the book, Kabir Bedi said, ‘I’m thrilled that my autobiography will be published by Westland. I’ve poured my heart into this book about my turbulent professional and emotional life and I have told it with raw emotional honesty.’

Commenting on the acquisition, Karthika VK, Publisher, Westland Publications, said, ‘This is an unusually candid and heart-warming life story with unexpected tragic turns. I think it will surprise even those who know Kabir well.’

The book will be launched in April 2021 across online and offline bookstores in India.

Kabir Bedi went from Bollywood, worked in Hollywood, and become a star in Europe. Internationally, he was the villain in the James Bond film Octopussy, and starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most watched series in the world. In Europe, his Sandokan series broke all television viewership records. He has millions of fans and well-wishers across the world.

Kabir’s career spans three continents in three mediums: film, television and theatre. He has acted in over 65 Hindi movies. He starred with Michael Caine in Ashanti, and Roddy McDowell in Thief of Baghdad. He played the title role in the Italian film The Black Pirate (Il Corsaro Nero). On American television, he has acted in popular series like Highlander, Murder She Wrote, Magnum P.I. and Dynasty, and many HBO mini-series. On stage, he starred in John Murrell’s TAJ at the Luminato Festival in Canada, and M.M Kaye’s Far Pavilions in London’s West End.

Kabir lives with his wife Parveen Dusanj, a producer, in Mumbai. He is writing his next book, continues to act, voices ad films and documentaries, and is known for his philanthropic and social causes.

Founded in 1962, Westland is one of India’s largest English-language trade publishers, bringing out print books and e-books in genres ranging from popular and literary fiction to business, politics, biography, spirituality, popular science, health and self-help. Its bestselling authors include Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Ashwin Sanghi, Anand Neelakantan, Perumal Murugan, Anita Nair, Pavan K. Varma, Devdutt Pattanaik, Amruta Patil, Amrita Mahale, Namita Devidayal, T.M. Krishna, Manu S. Pillai, Manoranjan Byapari, Vivek Shanbhag, V.V.S. Laxman, Ambi Parameswaran, Venita Coelho, Janaki Lenin, Ruskin Bond and Rujuta Diwekar, among others.