Kailash Kher’s Foundation partners ISCKON to create 2000 bed COVID facility

By HARISH SHARMA

New Delhi, 16 May: As Delhiites scramble to find beds for COVID-19 patients, singer Kailash Kher and his KK Foundation are gearing up to open a 2000 unit bed facility here in partnership with ISCKON.

About this initiative, Kher said, “We are already running a 200-bed hospital in ISCKON, Dwarka, Delhi. The people’s overwhelming requirement and the response to our foundation have moved us to increase the capacity to 2000. We want to help as many people as possible.”

Kailash Kher has started an initiative, ‘I am Oxygen Man,’ with his KK Foundation. In this initiative, Kher organised a live virtual event in partnership with the ISKCON COVID Care Centre. The event saw some of the biggest names of Bollywood going live. Guests like Daler Mehndi, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Mika Singh, Manoj Muntashir, Hema Malini, Satish Kaushik, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Sunil Grover and Raju Srivastava, among others joined the event.

Since the lockdown, last year, Kailash Kher and his KK Foundation have been passionately involved in helping the needy. Their first initiative was distributing ration kits to thousands of people when the lockdown was first initiated in 2020.

With this second wave, since the situation has become more alarming, the KK foundation has helped people individually all over India with oxygen, medications, hospital beds, etc. KK Foundation has collaborated with numerous other foundations to help people, even from distant villages. The foundation recently received 1 lakh N-95 masks from IPS officer Sandeep Goel, which it aims to distribute in towns and other remote areas.

Kailash Kher added, “We appeal to all social media users to be a part of this event. For the first time, so many celebrities will come together on one platform. I have also donated RS 25 lakh towards this cause and urge everyone to help as much as they can. ”

This virtual event was live on the Facebook and YouTube handle of renowned motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra at 4 p.m. on 16 May.