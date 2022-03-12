Kailash Vijayvargiya pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: National General Secretary of the BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib on Friday. He had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Dass and discussed the developmental projects of the state. Mahant Devendra Dass blessed him and praised the development works done during the tenure of the Central Government and State Government, as well extended congratulations on the recent election victory.

Kailash Vijayvargiya reached the Darbar Sahib this morning. He was welcomed as per the tradition of the Darbar Sahib. Detailed discussions took place between him and the Mahant on Uttarakhand’s Health Services, Medical Education, School Education, stopping migration of youth from hills, conservation and enrichment of environment, increasing organic farming, making the state polythene free and other related topics. The Mahant praised the public welfare works done during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mahant also provided details on the public welfare works being done by Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences in the fields of education, health and medical education.

Kailash Vijayvargiya appreciated the welfare and humanitarian work being done in the fields of education, health, medical education, environment, organic farming, etc. He recognised that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is working as a strong and reliable partner in the discipline of healthcare. At the same time, Shri Guru Ram Rai education Mission is providing quality education at reasonable rates.