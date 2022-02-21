Kajal wood poachers arrested

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

UTTARKASHI, 19 Feb: Uttarakhand Police have claimed to have spoiled an attempt to smuggle Kajal wood from Uttarkashi forests to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The wood had been illegally felled in the Uttarkashi forests and was being smuggled to Saharanpur market in UP, which is a big timber market. Two smugglers have been arrested in the case by the Police. According to the SP Pradeep Rai of Uttarkashi, the wood seized from the possession of the smugglers is worth Rs 32 lakhs. SP Pradeep Rai has been leading continuous efforts by the Uttarkashi Police to minimize drug trafficking in the area and for this vigilance has been strengthened in the district. The smugglers were intercepted at one such police check post set up recently when the wood was seized and the smugglers were nabbed. The two arrested have been identified as Sharat Singh and Pema. Kajal wood is rare tree found only in high altitude regions and is considered to be having tremendous medicinal benefits. Smugglers were traveling in a car (Tata Tigor) and when intercepted, they did not stop at Gangori check post. The police team with the help of the forest department team laid a trap in the jungle and arrested the smugglers. Pradeep Rai, SP Uttarkashi took to Facebook and shared the news. ‘Uttarakhand police won’t rest until the smugglers will not bow down’ wrote SP Pradeep Rai on Facebook.