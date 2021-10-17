Kalam remembered on 90th Birth Anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 15 Oct: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, offered floral tribute to the former President, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his 90th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan, here, today. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also offered flower petals before the portrait of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion. Santosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Special Secretary Rakesh Naithani, Deputy Secretary Prachi Jambhekar, Private Secretary Ulhas Munagekar and others were among those present.