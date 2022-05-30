Kalpana Saini is BJP candidate for U’khand RS seat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 May: The BJP parliamentary board has chosen Dr Kalpana Saini as its candidate for the lone vacant seat of the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that Dr Kalpana Saini is currently Chairperson of the Uttarakhand OBC Commission.

A resident of Roorkee, she has also been a municipal councillor there.

It for the third time in a row that BJP has chosen an Uttarakhand resident to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha after Anil Baluni and Naresh Bansal.

She will be the second woman from BJP to represent Uttarakhand in the Rajya Sabha after the late Sushma Swaraj. It may be recalled that the late Manorama Sharma of the Congress also represented the state in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP holds a clear majority in the Vidhan Sabha and, therefore, should not have any difficulty in ensuring a win for Dr Kalpana Saini.