Kanchan Jadli portrays U’khand through cartoons, paintings

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Kanchan Jadli, an artist from Lansdowne, runs a Fb/insta page @lati.art in which she showcases the diverse culture of Uttarakhand through paintings and cartoons. She aims to spread the heritage, tradition and simplicity of the lesser known state through the eyes of her pahadi cartoon character named Lati.

In her art, she covers a wide range of topics about Uttarakhand like food, costumes, dialects, tourist attractions, music, folklore, literature and history.

One such artwork is the traditional dresses of Uttarakhand and their location on the state’s map.

She has also created an animation video celebrating the Ghughutiya festival of Uttarakhand