Kapil Dev will be seen in new show – ‘Driving with The Legends’

MUMBAI, 24 Mar: Cricket legend Kapil Dev along with industrialist Pawan Kumar Patodia, Kaushik Ghosh, actor Zaid Sheikh, Uma Vishal Agarwal and Varun Goenka are all set to bring to viewers an interesting show named ‘Driving with The Legends’.

The show was recently launched in Mumbai. Ranjeet, Shiv Thakare of Bigg Boss, Anand Kumar, Dr Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd and other guests attended the event. The first season will be shot extensively in Switzerland. The show will be produced under the banner of The Legend Studios LLC.

Kaushik Ghosh said, “The idea is to have a legend and a few other celebrities with whom about 10 fans globally would join for a 7-day driving trip in Switzerland. We will select these fans through a global online audition campaign. The first chapter will be all about Kapil Dev.”

The show will be directed by the popular director, Haider Khan, who has already intrigued everyone by the teaser that was played during the launch event with his unique vision and portrayal of Kapil Dev. Haider Khan is considered to be amongst the world’s best photographers, winning the gold at the prestigious PX3 2021 Prix de la Photographie de Paris. His movies have previously premiered in Halifax, the black film festival in Canada, Durban film festival and others.

Paul Nuber, the former CXO at Nestle, has also come on board as the company’s first foreign investor, demonstrating the strong potential of the concept and the confidence of the foreign investors in the Indian sports-entertainment industry.

The entire journey on the show will be hosted by Archana Vijaya, with surprise elements planned and announced with the signing of Krushna Abhishek, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Esha Gupta.

Talking about the show, Kapil Dev said, “I want to send a strong message through the medium of this show, and I am looking forward to interacting with the fans who get chosen to accompany us on the trip to Switzerland. I felt most confident about the expertise of the management, which is when I decided to come on-board as a partner in the company in addition to my on screen role in the first season.”