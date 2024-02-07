Karan Mahara accuses Govt of unduly curtailing Assembly sessions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara today accused the government of not holding the session of the state assembly in accordance with the rules on a continuous basis.

Addressing the media, Mahara said that the minimum number of days prescribed for the assembly sessions as per the rules and in accordance with the traditions have not been adhered to by the BJP Government over the past 7 years.

Mahara also observed that the government deliberately avoids beginning the session on Mondays – the day for questions related to the departments under the direct charge of the Chief Minister. Thus, the CM or the Parliamentary Affairs Minister are able to avoid responding to the questions. This time, the House started on Monday, but it was the day of tribute to the deceased members.

He also stated that the draft of the UCC should also have been made available to the opposition MLAs, so that they could study and discuss the issue in a more informed manner. The Congress President further demanded that the Assembly Sessions should last at least 15 days so that detailed debates can he held in the House for seven to ten days during every session, and every one of the 70 MLAs can get adequate time to participate in the discussion.

He claimed that no spokesperson or representative of the government is able to answer his question whether the government has the right to change the articles of the Constitution. He also claimed that the Uniform Civil Code law cannot be implemented without amending the Constitution and that the UCC cannot be brought without passing it in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as it is a Central subject.