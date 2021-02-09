Karan Razdan says CM TS Rawat will attend muhurat of his next film

Mumbai, 9 Feb (IANS): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will attend the muhurat of Karan Razdan’s untitled new film on February 15, the filmmaker informs. Razdan adds that he will also launch the title and first look of his new film on that day.

Speaking to IANS, the filmmaker said: “For the lead roles, we have Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj, who have been doing really good work on television. We start shooting on 15th February and Uttarakhand’s chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be present at the muhurat shot of the film. On that day, we will announce the title and first look of actors in the film.”

Talking about the casting process, he added: “I took auditions of 200 to 300 actors for this film and in every screen test, I noticed how professional actors have become in today’s time. Even the self-auditions they sent across from their homes are so accurate. I realised that the growing existence of television and digital space have made these actors very professional.”

Razdan claimed that in the capacity of a screenwriter he always tries creating difficult roles: “I have always written difficult roles — be it films ‘Dilwale’ (1994) or ‘Diljale’ (1996). That’s why I decided to cast television actors in my film. Apart from lead actors, we have Anup Jalota and Deepika Chikhalia in the cast.”

The filmmaker opened up on the songs, too. “In my childhood, I used to hear the devotional song ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. I always wanted to include this song in one of my films. We all are proud that we were born in this country and that thing will be celebrated in this film. We have roped in Anup Jalota to sing this song in the film,” he said.

The film revolves around childhood friendship, love, religion and politics.