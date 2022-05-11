Kareena Kapoor showcases her Yoga Prowess

Icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is a trendsetter in all she does. It’s no secret that she practices yoga and meditation, one look at her social media handle and you know its a daily practice for the star. The actress features in a new campaign film for PUMA’s Yoga Collection, #YogaAnywhereEverywhere. Kareena is seen flexing and performing yoga asanas in the latest collection anywhere and everywhere, from the elevator to the parking lot, in the film. The brand created a 45second fun digital film starring Kareena performing yoga in the most unexpected places. Kareena is seen demonstrating her prowess in popular asanas such as the cobra pose and pranayama with chin mudra, revealing her love for yoga. Commenting on the launch Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “PUMA’s new digital film captures my love for yoga in the best possible manner. As a part of my daily routine, I do actually make the most of any spot to stretch into a quick yoga asana or indulge in a few rounds of pranayama to stay calm and relaxed.”

Khan added, “PUMA Yoga X Kareena collection is vibrant and adds life to my workouts. Its comfort quotient is high and it also serves as a great look for when you’re in the mood for lounging or chilling with friends and family.” Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India, said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga enthusiast, and it reflects in the way she effortlessly shot frameby-frame for the PUMA Yoga X Kareena campaign. The digital film perfectly matches the fervour of the new collection. It comprises active wear with high doses of fun and glamour. People will be able to perform yoga in the new range anywhere and everywhere.” Kareena Kapoor The collection is made from recycled materials and features luxe fabrics and silhouettes designed for both the studio and the outdoors. To cater to the growing wellness-focused lifestyle, each piece is designed with breathability, flexibility, and comfort in mind. Body positivity and inclusivity are central to the collection.