Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jul: The 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Uttaranchal University with much fanfare and grandeur filled with patriotic spirit and nationalistic fervour. Chancellor Jitender Joshi was the Chief Guest at the special event organised at the ‘Shaurya Diwar’ of the sprawling university campus. Officials, staff, faculty members and students of the university joined the mega event to pay homage to the great martyrs of the war.

The programme was organised under the joint auspices of NCC wing and Legal Aid Centre of Law College Dehradun.

At the outset, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Rajesh Bahuguna elaborated on the exploits of the brave soldiers in the Kargil war. He stated that this high altitude war was fought 10,000 ft. above sea level in which Indian soldiers as well as local shepherds played a crucial role. As many as 527 soldiers were martyred in the war.

On this occasion, flowers were showered on the pictures of Paramvir Chakra winners at the Shaurya Diwar. Slogans like ‘Kargil Shaheed Amar Rahein’, ‘Lt Manoj Pandey Amar Rahein’, ‘Capt Vikram Batra Amar Rahein’, ‘Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar Zindabad’ exuded patriotic sentiments and spirit.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice President Satveer Singh Sehgal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Director Abhishek Joshi, Registrar SC Sharma, Dr Pradeep Suri, Dr Ajay Singh, Dr SD Pandey, Dr Poonam Rawat, Abhiranjan Dixit, Nitin Duklan, Sarveshwar Prasad and hundreds of faculty members and students.