‘Karmabhoomi Foundation’ to launch ‘Nirbheek Patrakar Award’ for ‘fearless’ journalism

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Karmabhoomi Foundation has announced a new award for ‘fearless journalists’ from Uttarakhand in the memory of freedom fighter Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia. Dhulia had started publication of Karmabhoomi newspaper during the freedom struggle.

Karmabhoomi Foundation has decided that it will honour the journalists of Uttarakhand every year. The award will be called ‘Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia Nirbheek Patrakar Samman’. An amount of one lakh rupees, a copper plate and shawl will be presented to the winner under this award.

This year, the programme will be held on 18 May at the Dehradun Town Hall Auditorium.

It may be recalled that the foundation has constituted an evaluation committee comprising Prof Subhash Dhulia, former VC, Uttarakhand Open University, senior journalist Prabhat Dabral, senior journalist and President, Press Club of India, Umakant Lakhera, and senior journalist Govind Singh. This committee will evaluate the applications received for the award and take a decision on the winner. The candidates to be considered for this award should be senior journalists with 15 years of experience, should be based in Uttarakhand and should have reported or written extensively about the problems and issues concerning Uttarakhand.