Kasiga Lit Fest ends with Grand Closing Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The Kasiga School concluded its Literature Festival with a spectacular closing ceremony, here, today. The event was a celebration of literature, culture and the arts, featuring an array of captivating performances and distinguished guests.

The evening kicked off with the Programme Commencement, ushered in by the talented Nandini of Grade 7, who extended a warm welcome to the audience as the emcee for the evening.

The symbolic Lamp Lighting ceremony was graced by the presence of the Head of School (HOS), Deputy Head of School (DHOS), and dignitaries. This set the stage for a mesmerising Choir Performance, captivating the audience with harmonious melodies.

The spotlight then shifted to Chief Guest Maanas Lal, whose illustrious profile was introduced, followed by felicitations by the Head of School. Venu Agrahari Dhingra, the Second Guest Author, was also honoured with a reading of her profile and felicitations by the Deputy Head of School.

The distinguished line-up continued with the introduction of Dolly Dabral, the third Guest Author, and Anubha, the fourth Guest Speaker.

The literary feast continued with insightful Book Reviews in English and Hindi, showcasing a diverse range of literary works. Following this, students shared their self-composed poems in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, accompanied by a soulful Hindi song.

The highly anticipated moment arrived with the official release of “Spiral Spectrum”, presided over by the Chief Guest and the Head of School, and the Deputy Head of School.

Maanas Lal then addressed the audience, offering valuable insights and perspectives. The event further engaged the audience with a set of thought-provoking Quiz Questions, presented by Nimisha and two students.

A Book Fair was also organised to add on the Literature Fest in the school premises. Students were excited and filled with enthusiasm for the purchase of the books of their choice.

A stimulating Panel Discussion, moderated by Kamini and featuring two students, provided an interactive platform for intellectual exchange. The closing ceremony culminated with the Chief Guest distributing prizes to the deserving winners.