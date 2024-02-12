Kasiga School celebrates Graduation Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: Kasiga School celebrated its Graduation Day with great zeal and fervor. The event was presided over by Chief Guest Col. Sachit Suri, an experienced military leader. School Chairman Ramesh Batta, Director of Welfare Chandni Batta, and Director of Finance and Administration Siddharth Batta graced the occasion with their presence.

The event began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. It was followed by the passing of the light ceremony. Head of School Surendra Rajput Singh, passed the light to the graduating class with hope and wishes that they would keep the light of knowledge and wisdom always ignited within them. Rajput addressed the gathering and encouraged the students to chase their dreams and emerge as winners.

The graduating class came together to render a melodious song named "Today My Life Begins" by Bruno Mars. They were honored and presented mementos as tokens of love and appreciation from the school . The event featured addresses from the graduating students. They were filled with nostalgia while describing their beautiful journey at Kasiga School . What an overwhelming moment it was!

To honor the outstanding hard work and success of the graduating class, six students of the batch, Parth Dharmesh Patel, Pratham Manojbhai Khunt, Ayushi Pharasi, Mansi Sharma, Srishti Maheshwary, and Maryam Reddy, were honored with Valedictorian certificates.

Chairman Ramesh Batta congratulated the students and wished them luck for their future endeavors.