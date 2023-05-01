Kasiga School Hosts ‘Folk Vibes’ Inter School Folk Dance Competition

Kasiga

School

Folk

Vibes

Inter

School

Folk

Dance

Competition

folk

hosted the second edition of ‘‘, anthat brought together students from thirteen different schools in the region to celebrate Indian and Internationaldances from all over the world on Saturday.The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Sweetie Gusain, who is a nationally acclaimed Kathak artist. She started learning kathak from a very young age of 11 from prominent gurus Dr Madhukar Anand, Upma Shukla and Manorma Rawat. Also present for the occasion was Chairman, Ramesh Batta.

The event showcased diverse folk dances of India as well as that of different countries, with participants from various schools displaying their skills and talents in front of an enthusiastic audience. The competition featured various categories, including group performances, and the judges had a tough time selecting the winners due to the high level of talent and creativity on display.

In her address to the students and the audience, the Chief Guest, Gusain praised the participants for their dedication and hard work in preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage through dance. She also highlighted the importance of events like ‘Folk Vibes‘ in fostering a sense of community and cultural pride among young people.

The judges were Vidisha Agarwal and Arshleen Kaur, both professional exponents of various forms of classical dance.

The Head of Kasiga School, Dr Surendra Singh Rajput, expressed his delight at the success of the event and thanked all the participants, judges, and teachers for their contributions. He also emphasized the school‘s commitment to promoting and preserving India’s cultural heritage through various cultural and artistic events.

The winner’s trophy was bagged by St Jude’s, followed by The Tons Bridge School in second position. For the 3rd position there was a tie between Ecole Globale and Unison World School. The participants from all the schools left with a renewed sense of appreciation for the beauty and diversity of folk dances all over the world.

Overall, ‘Folk Vibes‘ was a resounding success, and Kasiga School looks forward to hosting similar events in the future to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of different countries.