Kathak evening captivates viewers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: A ‘Kathak Sandhya’ was organised by Padma Siddhi Films on Thursday at the Town Hall, here. On this occasion, Aarti Shah enthralled everyone with her captivating performance.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’’ was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He said that such events take people closer to their culture. Nowadays, people were getting lost in the noise of loud music. On the other hand, Kathak relaxed the eyes and the mind.

Actor-director 72 Hours – Sumeru Films and Padma Siddhi Films founder, Avinash Dhyani said that new artists are given a chance by him. Efforts would continue in this direction. On this occasion, Sandeep Gupta, said that giving a platform to new artists is a very commendable step.

Earlier, Upma Shukla’s disciple Aarti Shah performed Kathak. On this occasion Megha Dhyani, Sunishta Khetwal, Vibhushit Singh, Shyam Bhargava and Dinesh Tulsi Bhatt, also gave very impressive performances.

Aarti Shah is originally from Tehri Garhwal and is a trained dancer. She holds a degree in Shastriya Dance from Bhatkhande and Indra Kala Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Kheragarh University (Chhattisgarh).