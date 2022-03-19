Kau, Chamoli felicitated on re-election

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Mar: A delegation of ‘All India Devbhoomi Brahmin Jan Seva Samiti’ felicitated Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ and Vinod Chamoli of the Patron Mandal of the committee at their residences after being re-elected as MLAs with a thumping majority.

Present were one of the patrons of the committee, Pawan Sharma (Director, Kailash Hospital), Central President Arun Kumar Sharma, Uttarakhand State President Vijay Joshi, Dehradun District President Anurag Goud, Publicity Secretary Umesh Kaushik, Central Executive Member Vasu Vashisht.

MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ and MLA Vinod Chamoli were presented bouquets, angavastras and idols of Parashuram on the occasion. They expressed the hope that the MLAs will protect the honour of Devbhoomi, while doing public service, and also work for the uplift of the Brahmin community.

The committee expressed confidence that important responsibilities will be given by the Centre to both the MLAs in the government of Uttarakhand.