Kautik Film Fest begins today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Dec: The Sixth Edition of the Kautik International Film Festival is again going to be held at the Mahasheer fishing camps on the outer zone of Jim Corbett National park, Marchula.

This year, there have been 259 entries from 43 countries. Iran has a package of 54 films after India with 65 films. Countries like Benin and Martinique will mark their presence for the first time.

The Participating countries are India, Iran, United States, Spain, United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Canada, Egypt, China, Turkey, Brazil, Russia, Panama, Nepal, Mexico, France, Australia, Ukraine, Tunisia, Switzerland, Japan, Greece, UAE, Taiwan, Philippines, Netherlands, Morocco, Martinique, Malaysia, Korea, Ireland, Hong Kong, Denmark, Chile, Bulgaria, Benin, Bahrain, Azerbaijan and Argentina.

Due to Covid, foreign participants were missing earlier. This year, a large number of foreign filmmakers have shown interest in coming to Kautik. The festival will be held from 2 to 4 December.