Kautik Film fest to be held in hybrid modein Marchula from today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Dec: The 5th Kautik International Film Festival is being organised at Mahasheer Fishing Camp, Marchula. A kickoff to the Marchula Festival, the 2021 edition will also be held in hybrid mode in view of Covid. The films chosen for screening at the festival will be screened from 3 to 5 December. It may be recalled that out of a thousand submitted films to the Grand Jury, 60 films have been carefully chosen for screening at the Film Festival. Films chosen for screening have been chosen from among other countries, include Iran, Canada, Portugal, Serbia, Norway, Ireland, Turkey & North America. Film lovers and those connected with film making from across the country have arrived to attend the festival. The places from where the film lovers have come for the festival include Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Assam. The objective of the festival is to provide a platform for student, women and Indie filmmakers, as well as to encourage enthusiasts/ cinephiles to interact with professionals and seniors for their invaluable tips gathered through years of real-life filming experience. Kautik International Film Festival amalgamates filmmaking not only as a career but as an entertainment hub within the lustrous, green wilderness and the mesmerising scenic beauty. The Himalayan backdrop acts as a reagent to revive rich Uttarakhand’s heritage and preservation of world folk practices.