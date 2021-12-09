Kautik International Film Festival concludes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MARCHULA, (RAMNAGAR), 8 Dec: Closing ceremony of Kautik International film festivala unique congregation of film makers in the wilderness of of Mahaseer fishing resort,Marchula was a fairly successful affair. The 3-day Kautik International Film Festival presented by the Mahaseer Fishing Camps concluded on Dec 5.

Over 50 short fiction, documentary, and feature films from all over the world were exhibited parallel in two screens. Two books had an Uttarkhand launch. Guwahati International Film Festival director Monita Borgohain released her coffee table book on the occasion, and film critic Dipsikha Bhagawati released her translation of Utpal Datta’s book on film appreciation. Additionally, 2 panel discussions were conducted. The panellists comprised Ranjan Ghosh, Prashant Naik, Dipshika Bhagawati, Yash Chavan, Srikant Verma, and Sushil Sharma. The discussed topics at hand were “The rise of OTT in present-day scenario”, “Actors preparation for a Role” and “What the future holds for Indian cinema”.

Awards were conferred by 5 separate jury panels. The features jury comprised Surendar Chaudhury, Himanshu Khatua, and Simone Mariani (Italy). The short fiction jury comprised Umamaheswara Rao, Paresh Kamdar, Monjrul Islam Megh (Bangladesh). The documentary jury comprised Sudhir Tandon, Subhash Sahoo, and Judy Gladstone (Canada). The animation jury comprised Monita Borgohain, Amrit Pritam, and Charlotte Summers (Spain). House of Illusions instituted two awards; one for Best Student Film, and the other for the Best Film by a Woman Director; the jury comprised Prashant Naik, Resul Pookutty, and Aleksandra Biernacka (Poland). Film Critics Circle of India conferred awards for the Best Debut Short Fiction and the Best Debut Animation; the jury comprised Dnyanesh Moghe, Dipsikha Bhagawati, and Aseem Chhabra.