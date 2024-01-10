Kavita Krishnamurthy, Dr L Subramaniam shine at Delhi Chapter of 33rd Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival

By HARISH SHARMA

New Delhi, 8 Jan: The 33rd Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, showcasing the musical brilliance of Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr L Subramaniam, concluded on 6 January with resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended. This remarkable concert, held at the Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi, served as a true testament to the power of music and culture.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi,

Founder of the LGMF, Dr L Subramaniam,

Artistic Director of LGMF, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Seitenov, Chairman & MD of JK Tyres, Dr RP Singhania.

Kavita Krishnamurti felicitated Meenakashi Lekhi with a token of respect during the event.

Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam presented an invocation song. Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam donned a beautiful Kazakh dress, symbolising the cultural exchange that this event embodies.

The organisers extended gratitude to various individuals and organisations, including Ambassador Dr TV Nagendra Prasad of the Embassy of India in Astana, President of ICCR, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, and Director General of ICCR, Kumar Tuhin, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Astana, and the Government of Kazakhstan for their support in making this event possible.

The programme featured a captivating range of performances, including a solo performance by Domdra player Akshat Galeyev; a rendition of the Kazakh Folk song “Kara Torgay” by the Astana City Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic Chamber Choir led by Gulmira Kuttybadamova.

The Symphonic Orchestra of Northern Kazakhstan, conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, performed Dr L Subramaniam’s composition “Spring Rhapsody.”

Kavita Krishnamurti presented the titular “Bharat Symphony”, a musical masterpiece representing three major periods of Indian history, enriched with melodies from the Rigveda Samhita and influences from the Mughal and Modern periods.

Accompanying Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam were Vidwan Ramanamurthy VV and Pandit Tanmoy Bose on mridangam and tabla, respectively.

During Kavita Krishnamurti’s solo act as part of the “Bharat Symphony”, the audience was deeply moved, and tears welled up in the eyes of many, as the underlying emotion in her performance resonated with all present.

Dr L Subramaniam and Dr Ambi Subramaniam performed the “Paris Concerto,” commissioned and premiered at the Philharmonie de Paris in 2016.

While the Delhi chapter has concluded, music enthusiasts can look forward to the event’s continuation in other cities.