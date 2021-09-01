KBC 13 contestant Himani Bundela gets ‘Jubin Nautiyal’ surprise

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 31 Aug: Telecast yesterday, the Janmashtami special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-13’ started with Himani Bundela – a visually impaired young teacher from Agra – on the hot seat. During her conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, she mentioned her liking for music and that her favourite singer is Jubin Nautiyal. The singer is currently winning million of hearts worldwide with his voice in songs like ‘Tujhe Kitna’, ‘Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra’, ‘Lut Gaye’, and many more.

Bachchan then surprised Himani by making a call to her favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal. She couldn’t believe that her dream had come true and was over the moon after talking to Jubin. The singer sang his song, ‘Humnava Mere’, for her and Himani also crooned with him. She even promised to meet him soon.