Kedarnath Temple portals to open on 17 May

By Our Staff Reporter

Ukhimath, 11 Mar: The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will open at 5 a.m. on 17 May, this year.

The travelling Deity of Kedar Baba will proceed on 14 May from its winter abode at the Onkareshwar Mandir, Ukhimath, for the Kedarnath Temple.

The decision was taken today on the occasion of Mahashivratri at the Onkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath after examination of the Panchang.