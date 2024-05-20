Keep spirit of learning alive, Dr Ghanshala urges  students

Achiever students , parents felicitated by Graphic Era for good placements

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 May: Graphic Era Group of Institutions today organised a function wherein the students of Graphic Era Group of Institutions who have secured excellent placements, post their degrees were felicitated along with their parents by Chairman of the Group, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala . The function was held in recently constructed Silver Jubilee Convention Centre of Graphic Era at Subhash Nagar here.

students of Graphic Era have secured incredible placements in top multi national companies across India and even in countries like Germany, Switzerland and Australia and have bagged packages up to Rs 53.82 lakh per annum. Some of the students bagged placements in top global companies like Google Inc and Microsoft while others also got placements in other top international and Indian companies. Those felicitated today were handed over certificates of commendation and cheques of amounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh each by Prof Ghanshala and his wife Rakhi Ghanshala.

Those who got the placements with packages of Rs 50 lakh per annum or higher were handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each by the Graphic Era management. Students who secured annual packages of more than fifty lakh were given cash prizes of 1 lakh rupees each. Along with the students , their parents were also called on stage and felicitated.

Earlier, addressing the audience, Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman, Dr Kamal Ghanshala urged students to keep the spirit of learning alive in themselves in order to accept the technological changes. He observed that majority of the students of Graphic Era are from middle class background and that the management of the institution was fully aware of the struggles of the parents in ensuring quality of education for their children. He also called upon the students to keep their vision and dreams alive and also to keep learning throughout their lives. He also called upon them to continue to respect their parents and taking care of them. He also said that those who come from smaller towns and villages have a greater will to succeed and they work harder and struggled harder in order to achieve success. He observed that majority of those who are being felicitated today come from smaller and mufassil towns but they have achieved great success through sheer hard work.

Ghanshala said that it does not matter where the students are coming from. Placement records prove that children coming from small towns and cities are also reaching great heights. More than 36 students from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh along with Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chattisgarh and J&K have received amazing packages he noted.

He said that this achievement is just the start of many challenges that will come ahead. Hard work, team spirit and the feeling of acceptance will help students not only in facing these challenges but will also help in sustaining in this era of ever changing technology. He emphasised that keeping the spirit of learning ignited is important. Ghanshala advised students to dream big and focus on their goals and care for their parents as well. Observing that in today’s corporate world, the employees keep on switching their jobs every few years and called upon them to keep their relationships intact with their ex bosses and colleagues because the world is round and anytime, they may find another opportunity to return to their old employers. He also sang an old Bollywood song originally sung by Kishore Kumar in the film Imtihan and picturised on film’s hero Vinod Khanna, “Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke, Kaanton Pe Chalke Milenge Saaye Bahaar Ke” in order to motivate the students not to give up.

Speaking to the media, later on, Dr Ghanshala said that Graphic Era Hospital has the newest technologies with best facilities of doctors for general public. He said that the Graphic Era Group of Institutions strives hard for excellency and has an excellent placement cell which has helped the students to secure good placements. He also asserted that being a first generation entrepreneur, he is well aware of the problems that the students may face and the Graphic Era management makes all out efforts to help out the students with a sympathetic perspective. It may be recalled that Ghanshala still teaches regularly at the University and has focussed on ensuring top class laboratories, libraries and faculty in all the group institutions.

Among those honoured today included BTech Computer Science graduate Pranjali Saxena from Bulandshahr who secured a job at Google with a package of Rs 53.82 lakh per annum; BTech Computer Science Graduate Aadarsh Negi from Dehradun; Ansh Rathore from Saharanpur and Mukul Rawat from Rishikesh, who all secured jobs of at least Rs 50 lakh per annum with DE Shaw while Upendra Pandit has landed a job with Volvo in Germany with a package of Rs 49.20 lakh.

Aryan Gupta (Dehradun) has secured a job with a package of Rs 40.56 Lakh with CERN, Prakhar Dhyani (Dehradun), Divya Goyal (Saharanpur), Shailja Bahuguna (Dehradun), Ipsita Mukherjee (Bihar) and Shreya Sharma (Dehradun) with package of Rs 34.40 lakh with PayPal and Shreya Sharma (Haridwar) with a package of 34 Lakh in Meesho along with 37 students who secured annual packages from 15.22 Lakh upto 29.40 Lakh were awarded cash prizes.

Anmol Narang and Ayush Bisht got placed in Japanese company Morabu Hanshin with package of 13.50 Lakh, Garima Singh, Sharaddha Bahuguna, Riya Bhatt, Tanisha, Sukriti Narang, Tanvi Nautiyal with a package of 11 Lakh rupees in National Australian Bank were also felicitated.