Keeping Devbhoomi clean and plastic free is collective responsibility of all: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has praised the state-wide cleanliness campaign launched across the state under the direction of the Hon’ble Uttarakhand High Court.

He said that various social organizations, the public and government officials-employees along with the officials of the Justice Department participated enthusiastically in this grand campaign which lasted from 12 June to 18 June. He appreciated this campaign of the High Court. The Governor said that this public campaign to motivate people towards environmental awareness and cleanliness is highly commendable.

Lt-General Singh said that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to keep our neighbourhood and our state clean . He said that we should give up single-use plastic completely and give place to “green activities and green goods” in our lifestyle. He said that we should take a pledge to protect and enhance the environment only then we will be able to keep our environment safe. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to make the environment of Devbhoomi completely free from plastic waste.

Governor Lt-General Singh said that such programs motivate people to clean and it is necessary to run such campaigns continuously. He thanked every citizen who participated in this grand campaign. He further said that to make people aware of the ill effects of plastic , a seminar “War against Plastic ” will be organized soon at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun. Along with this, people will be made aware of the cleanliness campaign.