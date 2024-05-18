Kejriwal has broken all records of corruption: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 16 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today addressed a public meeting organised at Amrit Vihar Nathuwala and Kamal Vihar West of Burari Assembly, under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and appealed to the people present to vote in favour of BJP MP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
Joshi said that many historic works have been done in the country during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. Minister Ganesh Joshi said that one by one all the issues of the country have been resolved. Article 370 was removed from Kashmir, black law like triple talaq was abolished and Ramlala was enthroned in Ayodhya. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said in his address that there was a war going on between Russia and Ukraine. Our children were also trapped there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to the President of Russia and another to the President of Ukraine and said that when the children of India come out with the tricolor flag in their hands, the war will stop and the children of India will come out safely.
Minister Ganesh Joshi took a dig at Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal has broken all records of corruption. The one who took the oath of honesty turned out to be the biggest corrupt. He said that it is clear from the enthusiasm and faith of the people of Delhi that they have once again decided to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Servant of the country and fulfill the resolution of developed India.
On this occasion, General Secretary BJP Rampukar, Sanjeev Chorasia, social worker RC Bansal, Gulab Singh Rathore, Rajiv Gupta, Ratan Jaiswal, Rekha, Ashok Gupta, Devendra, Rakesh Bansal, Mandal President Kishanpal, General Secretary Ramkumar Thakur, Rekha Rawat, Jagmohan Bisht, Bablu Jha, Rakesh Sharma, Harish Sharma, Umesh Gupta, Dilip Singh, etc., were present.