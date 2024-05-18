Kejriwal has broken all records of corruption: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 16 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today addressed a public meeting organised at Amrit Vihar Nathuwala and Kamal Vihar West of Burari Assembly, under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and appealed to the people present to vote in favour of BJP MP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Joshi said that many historic works have been done in the country during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. Minister Ganesh Joshi said that one by one all the issues of the country have been resolved. Article 370 was removed from Kashmir, black law like triple talaq was abolished and Ramlala was enthroned in Ayodhya. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said in his address that there was a war going on between Russia and Ukraine. Our children were also trapped there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to the President of Russia and another to the President of Ukraine and said that when the children of India come out with the tricolor flag in their hands, the war will stop and the children of India will come out safely.