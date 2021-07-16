Kempty Police acts against Covid protocol violators

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Jul: The Kempty police in Tehri district has taken strict action against people who openly use hookah and consume alcohol against the Covid guidelines at this tourist spot.

Action has been taken against those who consume alcohol while drinking hookah in the open along with not wearing a mask and violating social distancing. Kempty police in-charge Naveen Jural said that action is being taken by the police to ensure the compliance of Covid-19 protocols.

Presently, fifty people are being sent to Kempty Fall every half an hour. People are found smoking hookah in the open and also consuming alcohol, against whom action has been taken. They particularly should not drive vehicles in a state of intoxication. Cases are being registered under such persons.