Kempty residents demand improved water supply

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 Jul: Work on the Mussoorie Yamuna Drinking Water Pumping Scheme remained stalled for the fifth day, today. The people of Kempty Fall area are facing the problem of drinking water supply.

For the last 5 days, women and children under the banner of Kempty Fall Vikas Sangharsh Samiti have been holding a protest. People say they will continue the dharna and not allow work on Drinking Water Pumping Scheme unless their demands are met.

They say that, under the Drinking Water Pumping Scheme, pipelines are being laid to overcome the problem of drinking water in Mussoorie, but the water supply problems in the Kempty Fall area and the surrounding villages are not being addressed.

People have demanded that a 6 inch drinking water line should be laid from Nautha village to Kempty area.

Present on this occasion were Sundar Singh Rawat, President, Sangharsh Samiti, Sabal Singh Rana, Patron, Sangharsh Samiti, Mahipal Singh Sajwan, Sameer Panwar, Sadhna Pawar, Surat Singh Panwar, Vijender Panwar, Jaipal Singh Rana, Hukum Singh Panwar, Baldev Singh Rawat, Suresh Singh Rana, Tripen Singh Bisht, Kamala Malla, Usha Devi, Sudha Devi, Darshan Devi, Priyanka, Anita Bhandari and others.