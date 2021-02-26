Kerala Gov Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurates MCTP for IAS Officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Feb: Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan was the Chief Guest at the inauguration of a Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) for IAS Officers of Phase III at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, here, today..

This is the 17th Round of MCTP Phase-III for the IAS officers with Seven to Nine Years of service. This particular round comprises 84 officers from different States and Union Territories. The duration of the programme is from 22 February to 19 March.

The objectives of the MCTP programme are to equip officers with tools, skills and knowledge that will help them achieve excellence in implementation of programmes; to design and implement Business Process re-engineering (BPR) in Government and leveraging IT to improve public service delivery; to strengthen communication, inter-personal and team-building skills and appreciate the centrality of values in governance and to learn about efficient service delivery in specific sectors from experiences across States.

The Governor asked participants to fulfil all the duties enshrined in the Constitution and work tirelessly for the development of the country. Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor said, “Sardar Patel used to call the Civil Services the Steel Frame of India. Today this Steel Frame has the onerous responsibility of realising the dream of New India.” He emphasised that everyone has the capacity to learn but, perhaps, what is more relevant in the times to come is also the capacity to unlearn and relearn.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of the Academy, advised the participants that the responsibility of transforming the country and creation of a New India lay with the civil servants and the goal could only be achieved when they avoided working in silos.