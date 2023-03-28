Khalistani threat issued to CM Dhami

Security tightened for G-20 Summit in Ramnagar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu has allegedly threatened Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami telephonically. It may be recalled that several such threatening calls have been received since yesterday by many persons in Uttarakhand. Pannu has allegedly warned through telephonic calls the CM and the state administration not to file cases against members of his organisation, “Sikh For Justice”. It however remains to be verified whether the voice really is his. The caller has said that the CM will be responsible if cases are filed against the members of his organisation. Audio of such calls have gone viral on social media.

Besides, this Pannu’s organisation has also threatened to disrupt the upcoming G-20 Summit in Ramnagar beginning tomorrow. Taking a serious note of the development, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has ordered a high level inquiry into the threats. This will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF). Speaking to Garhwal Post, DGP Ashok Kumar informed that the STF has started investigation and has begun tracing all the numbers from where the threats have been issued .

This is not the first case when such messages of Pannu have gone viral. In the past also people have been getting calls like this. However, according to police officials, the ‘Sikhs for Justice organisation does not have any base in Uttarakhand. Here even his supporters have not been seen by the police.