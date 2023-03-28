Khalistani threat issued to CM Dhami

Security tightened for G-20 Summit in Ramnagar
By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 27 Mar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu has allegedly threatened Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami telephonically. It may be recalled that several such threatening calls have been received since yesterday by many persons in Uttarakhand. Pannu has allegedly warned through telephonic calls the CM and the state administration not to file cases against members of his organisation, “Sikh For Justice”. It however remains to be verified whether the voice really is his. The caller has said that the CM will be responsible if cases are filed against the members of his organisation. Audio of such calls have gone viral on social media.
Besides, this Pannu’s organisation has also threatened to disrupt the upcoming G-20 Summit in Ramnagar beginning tomorrow. Taking a serious note of the development, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has ordered a high level inquiry into the threats. This will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF). Speaking to Garhwal Post, DGP Ashok Kumar informed that the STF has started investigation and has begun tracing all the numbers from where the threats have been issued.
This is not the first case when such messages of Pannu have gone viral. In the past also people have been getting calls like this. However, according to police officials, the ‘Sikhs for Justice organisation does not have any base in Uttarakhand. Here even his supporters have not been seen by the police.
It may be recalled that Pannu lives in the US and practices law in New York. He has been leading the agitation for a separate Khalistan and according to the intelligence sources, he is funded by ISI and some other international organisations that wish to disrupt peace in India. He is considered the face of ‘Sikh for Justice’. Pannu has been involved in many terrorist activities. Pannu had tried to organise “Referendum for Khalistan recently in Australia and also in various other locations in Europe, Canada and US where he has been asking Sikhs to express support to the Khalistan movement. Of course, he is yet to receive mass support anywhere but he is also involved in a big manner in trying to instigate Sikh youth in Punjab for violence. In July 2020, Pannu was declared a terrorist under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). According to reports, Pannu once asked Indian students to raise the Khalistani flag and raise pro-Khalistan slogans and promised them an iPhone 12 mini in return.
According to STF DIG Senthil Abudei Krishna, so far in the investigation of this episode, it has been found that the spokesperson of the banned organisation “Sikh for Justice” Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has made his audio viral to the media and amongst the general public. According to preliminary investigation, its purpose was to get publicity by attracting attention during the G-20 Summit. According to the DIG STF, all the teams of STF are deeply involved in the investigation of this case. The security has been strengthened for the G-20 Summit. DIG STF Senthil Abudei Krishna asserted that the banned organisation will not be allowed to disrupt the peace of the state and that the Police is fully prepared for this.