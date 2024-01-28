Kharge’s visit will not boost chances of Cong in LS polls: Mahendra Bhatt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Jan: BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt on Saturday took a dig at Congress president Kharge’s scheduled visit to Dehradun on Sunday and claimed that his visit is not going to boost the Congress party’s chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bhatt claimed that the people of Uttarakhand have already made up their mind about the Lok Sabha elections and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s scheduled visit and rally will not make any difference.

Bhatt said that there is no enthusiasm and reaction among the common people due to the movement of Congress leaders in Uttarakhand, because the public is bent upon ensurin a huge victory for BJP in the coming Parliamentary elections. He claimed that Congress has never been sincere or serious in implementing its promises made during the elections or implementing the party manifesto, Hence the public no longer trusts the Congress. Bhatt claimed that while Kharge is welcome to visit Uttarakhand and hold rallies here, the people know that it is just a gimmick of the party because the Congress party does not even respect the gods or the Sanatan Dharma and therefore Devbhoomi is out of its reach. The BJP state chief also claimed that the law and order system of the state is better than other states. Today other states of the country are also seriously studying to implement the state’s strict laws against corruption.

Responding to the allegations that the government has not granted permission to Congress to hold rally at Parade grounds on Sunday, Bhatt retorted that Congress leaders were openly lying in this regard. The fact is that the Congress had already booked Bannu School ground in Race Course as the venue for its rally but was making false complaints that the government had denied permission to Congress to hold its rally at Parade ground in order to gain some public sympathy and mileage. Bhatt also claimed that Congress party was highly apprehensive about mustering huge crowds and therefore was looking for excuses already for its possible failure in this regard.