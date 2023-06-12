Kishore Upadhyay demands staff deployment at Baurari Dist Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri, 11 Jun: Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay has informed that Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant has removed its entire staff from district hospital in Baurari , leaving the hospital in an unmanageable condition. Upadhyay said that he had been urging the State Health Department to deploy its own staff at the hospital since long, but the Health Department has failed to make timely arrangements and as a result, the hospital is now in an unmanageable condition.

The Tehri MLA has expressed hope that after his ( Upadhyay ’s) intervention, the District Magistrate of Tehri and the Chief Medical Officer of Tehri will take care of the situation without any further delay.

He informed that tomorrow both these officers will be available in the hospital to organise the district hospital .

The MLA further informed that he has spoken to the Health Minister and Health Secretary as well as DG Health also about the poor condition of the hospital . He reminded that it was because of his efforts that a district hospital was set up in Baurari and now work is underway to establish a 300 bed hospital there. He has expressed hope that he will continue to get cooperation and help of people of Tehri towards achieving this.