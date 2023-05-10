Kishore Upadhyay seeks to present case for security of Ganga before Parliamentary Committee

By Our Staff Reporter

New Tehri, 8 May: Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay has urged Parliament’s Standing Committee on Water Resources to allow him an opportunity to present a case on security of water resources, the Ganga and the Himalayas. He has written a letter to the Committee requesting scientific management of the Himalayas and Ganga. Welcoming the members of the committee on behalf of the people of Tehri assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, Upadhyay has stated in the letter that Tehri has always displayed exemplary loyalty to the nation and fulfilled its duties towards humanity.

According to him, the committee acts as the eyes, nose and ears for Parliament regarding the water resources of the nation. On the one hand, Tehri Dam is providing power to the nation, on the other, it is also providing drinking water to millions of residents of the national capital, Delhi, along with irrigation and drinking water to the entire Uttar Pradesh and almost the entire North India.

The divine land of Uttarakhand has been nourishing the rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, so that they can flourish. Pointing out that after air, water and food are the main requirements for human life, Upadhyay reminded the members that the Parliamentary Standing Committee will have to play its role as a watchdog regarding development and maintenance of water resources. Upadhyay has claimed in this letter that the Himalayas, which control the global climate, and the sacred Ganga, which is the protector of Sanatan Dharma, are facing a lot of trouble. He reminded that many international and national level scientists have already expressed their concern over the future of the Himalayas and the Ganga. If the Himalayas and the Ganga are not judiciously managed, not a single drop of snow will be left on them in the next 50 years. This would have a very adverse global impact on the environment and life. Half of the world will be submerged in water and the developing countries will also get most affected. Several countries will cease to exist and India will also not be able to escape the negative impact of this. New Delhi, the capital of India, will be among the worst impacted cities, he claimed.

However, if the Himalayas and the Ganga are managed judiciously, India will have the capacity, to remain on top of the world, he asserted. Upadhyay urged the committee members to make Parliament and the nation aware of the feelings of the people of Tehri and the state. He urged the committee members to allow him to present some facts before it regarding the security of the Himalayas and the Ganga. This, he claimed, would help the country avoid the imminent crisis.