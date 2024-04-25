Knowing Anupam Kher

Amit and I always believed in one thing – do what makes you happy.

Both of us were into corporate jobs and excelled at it but somewhere we both felt this is not what we wish to do. So we both quit our corporate and city life and shifted to Lansdowne and started our own Café – Lansdowne Trip Travel Café.

Since day one we were clear how we would function – so we chose the Sustainable & Responsible Tourism model with complete focus on minimising our negative Carbon Footprint. Glad we are loved by all our guests!

Then came a time when we got to know that Anupam Kher will shoot for his next directorial, Tanvi The Great, in the town. He visited us with his core team first and instantly understood the essence of our place. After meeting him we can vouch for what a super fine human being he is, apart from being an actor par-excellence!

We got numerous opportunities to host him and his team. And he was so supportive that he ensured whosoever comes to the town for the shoot visits us, from Jackie Shroff to Boman Irani to Arvind Swamy to Raju Kher to Reema Kher, and when his mother Dulariji joined him in the last leg of the shoot, he brought her too … We were fortunate to meet her and get her blessings!

And, yes, all of them loved our place- we created so many memories with all of them and each memory is as beautiful as the other. Once Anupam Kher came early morning for breakfast and asked Amit can we try some particular dish. Amit said, “Sir if you can share the recipe, we will.” And when he ate it – he fell in love with the taste – and very soon now we will be introducing the dish – with a special mention, Mr Anupam Kher’s Choice!

Then, when he came with Arvind Swamy he told Amit that Arvind is leaving give me your phone I will click a picture of all three of you – that touched our heart!

Mr Shroff – a foodie who loves Organic Food and who doesn’t shy away from asking one local names of any plants or herbs or any dish, was in love with our place. He loved the food, the music, the decor and of course Amit and me! And he especially loved Buransh Tea which we made for him!

Boman Irani came with his wife Zenobia Irani – what an experience it was meeting them – we gifted them an antique book on History of Parsis dated 1884 – they were thrilled. He acknowledged all the other guests at the Café for a photo-op – a life lesson he taught to others – Humility is the key to success!

And, yes, the team Anupam Kher chose for his movie – were all super talented and when you say in commercial terms all were who’s who of the industry but with no iota of stardom – all were so humble, so polite, so warm and so encouraging. They all preferred their work to speak rather than they themselves explaining who they are … Ankur Suman – the writer who is credited with scripting Kagaz & Kagaz 2. He is Executive Creative Director of RK Swamy (one of the biggest advertising agencies of our country), Kruti Mahesh – the choreographer who bagged National Award for Ghoomer song of Padmavat, Abhishek Dixit- the co-writer, Sushant Pujari – who worked in ABCD with Remo D’Souza, Keiko Nakahara – the Director of Photography, Sunil Jhurani – Assistant Director, Sudesh Nanu – the ever smiling administrative head – were all so much fun to be with!

The crew was here in Lansdowne for almost 50 days and in those 50 days we got an opportunity to host almost all of them not once but many times and each time cemented our bond as friends!

The day Anupam Kher was leaving, he left behind some very thoughtful gifts for Amit and me – and it said – To those who dare to dream! And Succeed! – it touched our hearts and we knew our bond is here to stay!

Lansdowne Trip Travel Café- wishes the team of Tanvi The Great stupendous success and many more success stories to each one of them…

We are glad we were loved by one and all alike!

PS – the most memorable moment for us was when Anupam Kher decided to shoot at the Café – what a day it was so full of excitement, happiness and satisfaction- that the place you created with all your love is loved by such creative people!

And when the shoot began, Sir asked Amit – Amit will you mind facing the camera for me? Yes, Amit and I too are part of the scene shot at the Café- we couldn’t have been happier. Life indeed is beautiful!

-Amit and Shipra,

Lansdowne Trip Travel Café