Koodiyattam organised by Spic-Macay at Hilton’s School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: Spic-Macay fosters the exchange of traditional Indian values and generates awareness about the cultural traditions and heritage of India.

On 6 May, Hilton’s School organised a spellbinding event to celebrate the ancient art form of Koodiyattam through a cultural connect and lecture demonstration by Kapila Venu, a renowned practitioner of this traditional Sanskrit theatre. The event was organised by SPIC MACAY and supported by SRF Foundation.

Kapila Venu, accompanied by Kalamandalam Rajeev, Kalamandalam Hariharan and Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan presented a mesmerising performance.

The students were enthralled to witness various themes such as nature, childhood of Lord Krishna and love, depicting the classic episode from his childhood.

A deep insight was given by the artist, Kapila Venu, about the instruments and ancient dance form.

It was an amazing opportunity for the students to witness such a talented artist and learn more about Indian classical dance and culture.

Koodiyattam is a traditional performing art form in the state of Kerala. It is a combination of ancient Sanskrit theatre with elements of Koothu, an ancient performing art from the Sangam era.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Principal DJ Hilton. He said that cultural activities like these are an integral part of the school curriculum.The coordinator of SPIC MACAY, Dehradun Chapter, Rupi Mahendru was also present. The programme was coordinated by Vinayak Sharma Swami.