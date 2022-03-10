Koo’s Campaign – #BejhijhakBol – Encourages Unbridled Self-Expression by Women

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Koo – the largest platform for self-expression in native languages – has launched a refreshing campaign – #BejhijhakBol – through a stirring video which inspires self-expression among women, without fear or hesitation. A series of stellar performances by women from all walks of life emphasises the need to open up and unleash emotions through self-expression. Released on International Women’s Day, the campaign leverages the theme for 2022 – Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow – underscoring the need to foster gender equality in the interconnected world by enabling and encouraging unfettered expression.

Taking Koo’s core proposition of language based self-expression to a new level, the campaign, through the tagline – aur dil mein jo bhi ho, Koo par bejhijhak bol – calls on women to let go of inhibitions and to indulge in animated conversations. It reiterates Koo’s philosophy that like language, gender barriers too need to be erased to ensure freedom of expression in the digital world. Koo was built with a vision to empower every Indian by enabling native language expression online. The video reflects this sentiment by depicting regular women (not celebrities) from across cities, cultures and societies going about their daily lives, empowered with the ability to express and engage in conversations of their choice.

As a safe, trusted platform which spearheads inclusivity, Koo witnesses active participation from women users who comprise almost 40 percent of the user base that has revealed their gender. Comprising doctors, lawyers, professionals, entrepreneurs, athletes, politicians, actors, writers, poets and homemakers, women are known to express themselves across the 10 languages operational on the platform on multiple topics of interests, in addition to engaging in healthy discussions and free-wheeling conversations with like-minded people, including people of eminence. #BejhijhakBol is an invitation to every woman out there, including those who are yet to experience social media, to freely express themselves in their native language on a platform like Koo, and connect with others in a meaningful way.