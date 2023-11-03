Koppu Sadashiv Murthy appointed CMD, BHEL

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 1 Nov: Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, 56, assumed charge as CMD of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise, BHEL, here, today.

Prior to this, Murthy was the Executive Director of the Corporate Operations Management Group at BHEL, and also simultaneously held additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL).

An Electrical Engineering graduate from Bhopal University with an MBA in Finance, Murthy joined BHEL in 1989 at its Jhansi manufacturing unit – a transformer & locomotive manufacturing hub.

During his 34 years of wide-ranging and hands-on experience in BHEL’s Corporate Office and in various manufacturing units such as Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jhansi and Varanasi, Murthy has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in strategic, operational, project and commercial management.

Murthy’s career is marked by a strong track record of consistently delivering revenue and profitability coupled with expert resource optimisation. As Head of Corporate Operations Management at Delhi, Murthy played a vital role in turning the company profitable in FY22-23 & FY21-22 after two years of losses, fostering a project-centric culture.

While heading BHEL’s Varanasi manufacturing unit, he successfully led all aspects of the unit’s portfolio and despite the challenges posed by the partial closure/lockdown of the factory during Covid, achieved remarkable results in FY20-21, with a Profit Before Tax of over 25% of revenue, a historically low inventory level and a cash surplus.

As CMD, BPCL, his skills in building robust stakeholder relationships drove mutually beneficial outcomes of monetisation of assets to the tune of Rs 80 Crore, and resolution of long-pending payment and contractual issues with customers, contractors and suppliers.

Murthy envisions a future where BHEL excels in delivering high-quality equipment, ensures on-

time EPC execution, and plays a pivotal role in contributing to India’s growth. His capacity as a proven team leader and his ability to channelise diverse perspectives towards common goals is expected to propel the company to greater heights in the coming years.