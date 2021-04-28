Kosh asks State Universities to stay in forefront of fight against COVID-19

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 27 Apr: Stating that the second wave of COVID–19 pandemic is more severe than the first one, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked universities in Maharashtra to remain in the forefront of assisting the civic administration in managing the situation.

Addressing a meeting of vice chancellors of 20 state universities through the online platform, Governor Koshyari called upon the universities to launch awareness programmes to educate people about preventing the spread of the pandemic.

He called upon the vice chancellors to involve Student Unions alongside volunteers of National Service Scheme and Cadets of NSS in organizing awareness programmes and blood donation camps.

Stating that the nation has great expectations from universities and colleges during the present situation, he asked the universities to prepare plans for vaccinating all students above 18 years of age.

Vice Chancellors of the universities apprised the Governor of the work being done by them for society during the ongoing pandemic situation.