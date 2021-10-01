Koshyari applauds work of Red Cross Society Mumbai

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 29 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, applauded the work done by the Indian Red Cross Society in all districts of Maharashtra and appealed to the Consulates of various countries to lend their support to the Red Cross society in its humanitarian work.

The Governor was speaking at a programme to distribute sanitary napkins and multivitamin tablets to college students from underprivileged families at Patkar Hall of SNDT Women’s University, here, on Wednesday. The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Mumbai.

Ten girl students from the BM Ruia Women’s College and their mothers were given the kits containing sanitary napkins and multivitamin tablets at the hands of the Governor.

Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Mumbai, Suresh Deora, Honorary Secretary Vijay Kumar Singhal, Members of Managing Committee of Red Cross Society, Commissioner of Railway Police Qaiser Khalid, Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai Andrea Kuhn and Consulate officers from Netherlands, Switzerland, New Zealand and Poland were present.