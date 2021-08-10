Koshyari appreciates performance of child actor Yagya Bhasin

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 10 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appreciated the performance of child actor Yagya Bhasin in the Bollywood film, ‘Panga’, and wished him a great future ahead. Yagya had called on Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhawan here, today, along with his father, Deepak Bhasin.

The interesting thing regarding this meeting was the fact that Koshyari, who had heard about the boy, chose to see his film Panga before the meeting. A special screening of the film was done at Raj Bhawan. During the meeting, Koshyari told the young actor that he enjoyed his performance in the film and was confident that Yagya would have a great future ahead of him as an actor. The Governor also recalled his recent meeting with Bollwood star Kangana Ranaut, who had called on him at Raj Bhawan.

It may be recalled that ‘Panga’ starred Kangana Ranaut as the lead female actor and it was probably due to this that Koshyari recalled his recent meeting with her.

Koshyari further stated he was particularly happy to meet Yagya as he was from Uttarakhand and hoped that the young actor would bring glory and pride to Uttarakhand in future.

The film ‘Panga’ was released on 24 January, last year, and it was produced by Fox Star Studios. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta and Yagya. Yagya has played the principal character of Kangana’s son, ‘Aditya Nigam’, in the film. Besides, he has done several TV Commercials, TV Shows, noteworthy among them being that of a character, ‘Saaransh Khurana’, in one of the more popular TV Shows “Yeh Hai Chahatein” telecast on Star Plus. He has also acted in TV commercials like HP Printer and Emami Cooking Oil. He dreams to pursue his studies seriously along with pursuing his acting career. His father hails from Laksar in District Haridwar and was an officer with Uttarakhand High Court before resigning and shifting base to Mumbai to help his son establish his acting career in Bollywood.